Axis Max Life Insurance likely to grow 3-5% more than industry in FY26

Axis Max Life Insurance plans to grow 3-5% more than the industry in FY26, continuing the growth momentum seen in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1 FY26), said Sumit Madan, Senior Director and Chief Distribution Officer of the company. The insurer aims to become the third-largest private life insurer with a balanced product and channel mix. Madan is the MD & CEO-designate of the life insurer and will succeed Prashant Tripathy, effective from 1 October 2025. In Q1 FY26, the insurer recorded 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross written premium to ₹6,397 crore. The Total Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) of the