Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Axis Max Life Insurance likely to grow 3-5% more than industry in FY26

Axis Max Life Insurance likely to grow 3-5% more than industry in FY26

Axis Max Life Insurance targets 3-5% growth above industry levels in FY26, backed by strong Q1 performance. The company aims to become the third-largest private life insurer in India

Sumit Madan, CDO and the CEO designate, Axis Max Life Insurance.
premium

According to Madan, the company is close to its ideal product mix, which includes approximately 35-36 per cent ULIPs, 12-13 per cent share in protection, nearly 30 per cent in savings. | Image: Sumit Madan, CDO and the CEO designate, Axis Max Life In

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Axis Max Life Insurance plans to grow 3-5% more than the industry in FY26, continuing the growth momentum seen in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1 FY26), said Sumit Madan, Senior Director and Chief Distribution Officer of the company. The insurer aims to become the third-largest private life insurer with a balanced product and channel mix.    Madan is the MD & CEO-designate of the life insurer and will succeed Prashant Tripathy, effective from 1 October 2025.  In Q1 FY26, the insurer recorded 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross written premium to ₹6,397 crore. The Total Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) of the
Topics : Max Life Insurance life insurance industry life insurance policy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon