Bajaj Allianz General launches GenAI-powered bot 'Insurance Samjho'

It aims to address the dissatisfaction of policyholders during claim settlement arising due to lack of understanding, intricate details and fine print of the insurance policy

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Leading private general insurer Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Thursday launched "Insurance Samjho", a Gen AI powered bot designed to simplify insurance complexities for customers.

The bot aims to address the dissatisfaction of policyholders during claim settlement arising due to lack of understanding, intricate details and fine print of the insurance policy.
"Insurance Samjho" addresses this challenge by offering a user-friendly interface with intuitive AI capabilities to break down complex insurance terms into simple, conversational language.

The Gen AI powered bot is planned to act as a virtual assistant, which will allow customers to ask questions about their coverage, exclusions, and procedures or even ask for clarity on some specific medical conditions.

The bot is similar to Chat GPT as the customers can ask questions and seek clarification on various aspects of their policies based on the document that has been uploaded and the bot will provide clear, concise answers in a conversational style, ensuring complete transparency and easy comprehension.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

