HDFC Life International launches health plan for overseas Indian students

The plan enables customers to access top private medical facilities and services while avoiding the conventional hassle of going through lengthy appointment wait times, as seen in various countries

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

GIFT IFSC based HDFC Life International on Tuesday announced the launch of a comprehensive US Dollar Student Health Insurance Plan, under the plan name ‘Global Student Health Care’. The product is designed for students who are currently studying abroad.

The Global Student Health Care plan with cashless facility offers comprehensive coverage, allowing worldwide access to top-notch medical facilities outside the home country, with an extensive network of hospitals, clinics, doctors, and professionals.
The plan enables customers to access top private medical facilities and services while avoiding the conventional hassle of going through lengthy appointment wait times, as seen in various countries. Enhancing the usefulness of this plan is its cashless facility that makes the claims process convenient for the student.

The plan provides for default dental coverage and also covers home doctor visits, alternate medicine, along with providing for parental accommodation. The product ensures the well-being of students aged between 12-40 years. The plan is available in four distinct options, providing coverage of up to $3 million, offering flexibility in cover terms ranging from 3 months to 1 year.

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

