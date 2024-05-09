Base effect: Life insurance industry clocks 61% NBP growth in April

Life insurers posted 61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in new business premium (NBP) in April 2024 due to strong growth registered by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

According to data released by the Life Insurance Council, the NBP of life insurance companies was Rs 20,258.86 crore, 61.23 per cent higher than Rs 12,565.31 crore in the year-ago period. LIC's premium rose by 113 per cent to Rs 12,383.64 crore, while private life insurance companies reported 16.58 per cent growth to Rs 7,875.22 crore.





NBP is the premium collected by life insurance companies from new policies for a particular year. It is the sum of the first-year premium and single premium, reflecting the total premium received from new businesses.

According to industry players, private insurers witnessed weak growth in April of the last financial year after the Union government imposed a tax on high-value policies (premiums of Rs 5 lakh and above), which muted the base for April 2024 for private life insurers, who are the biggest players in the individual premium segment.





Among the segments, the group single premium grew over 126 per cent from last year to Rs 11,715.42 crore. The entire group premium is dominated by LIC, and the group's single premium increased by 200 per cent to Rs 9,020.22 crore.

Among large private players, SBI Life’s premium grew by around 26 per cent. Meanwhile, other private sector players also posted healthy growth. HDFC Life’s NBP rose marginally by 4.31 per cent, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's premium increased by 28.13 per cent, Bajaj Allianz Life grew by 25.20 per cent, and Max Life Insurance’s premium climbed by around 41 per cent.

“It is evidently because of growth in the group single premium. LIC has also done very well, seeing a huge order in the group single premium. Also, for private insurers, a huge amount of premiums accrued in March 2023 dampened the growth in April 2023 amid changes in taxation norms. When considering April 2024, the muted base needs to be discounted,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director at CareEdge Ratings.

Further, companies reported 10.71 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the number of policies (NOP) sold in April compared to the year-ago period, reversing a 9.61 per cent Y-o-Y decline in April 2023.

According to industry experts, life insurance companies have started to increase the sale of policies to compensate for the loss in premiums after the change in taxation.