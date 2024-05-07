Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ICICI Prudential Life pays Rs 1,867 crore towards death claims in FY24

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Senior Executive Vice President, Customer Service, Amish Banker said in the last ten years the company has settled death claims totaling Rs 12,112 crore

insurance claim form

For the fiscal year ended in March 2024, the company paid a total of Rs 1,867 crore in death claims, it added.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday said it has settled 99.17 per cent of death claims in just 1.27 days, with the total such payout at Rs 1,867 crore in 2023-24.
In a statement, ICICI Prudential Life said the company's claim settlement ratio for the June quarter of FY24 was 97.94 per cent, for the September quarter at 98.14 per cent and for the December quarter at 98.52 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The claim settlement ratio of ICICI Prudential Life stood at 99.17% in FY2024, one of the best in the industry. Significantly, the average turnaround time taken to settle a genuine death claim was just 1.27 days," it said.
For the fiscal year ended in March 2024, the company paid a total of Rs 1,867 crore in death claims, it added.
The company said it has enabled its digital touchpoints such as WhatsApp and the mobile app providing convenience to claimants to lodge and track claims. Also, the company provides home pick-up of claim documents.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Senior Executive Vice President, Customer Service, Amish Banker said in the last ten years the company has settled death claims totaling Rs 12,112 crore.
"For FY2024, we had an industry-leading claim settlement ratio of 99.17% and the average time taken to settle a claim was just 1.27 days for non-investigated retail death claims after receiving all documents," Banker added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Life Insurance Insurance industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon