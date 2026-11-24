The launch of the platform, promoted by the industry, has been deferred following discussions with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), according to multiple people aware of the development.

The Bima Sugam platform was ready to launch the beta version of ‘Bima Vahan’, its motor insurance product, on November 23. Nine insurers, including SBI General Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, HDFC Ergo General Insurance, New India Assurance, Zuno General Insurance, Zurich Kotak General Insurance, Shriram General Insurance, IndusInd General Insurance, and Go Digit General Insurance were to offer policies through the platform.

According to sources, a review identified certain gaps in the proposed beta offering. Of the nine insurers, some were either not ready or not participating in offering cover for new two-wheelers. Some insurers were also yet to make standalone third-party cover available. Further, the three- and five-year policy options, wherever applicable, were not yet available with some insurers, among other reasons.

“The platform with motor insurance products was expected to go live this week. However, it has been deferred now due to certain gaps. Also, out of 27 insurers, only nine are ready to offer the products which does not look very good,” said a person aware of the development. “The insurers were set to offer both Motor own damage (OD), and third party (TP) cover on the platform for new vehicles. However, the product was not set for old vehicles or renewals yet,” the person added.

The decision to defer the launch was also driven by the December 15 deadline for the introduction of a four-tier framework in motor insurance including separate covers for third-party liability, legal liability to occupants, personal accident and own damage.

The new structure and standard policy wordings will apply to all policies issued from December 15. Insurers have also been directed to complete integration with Bima Sugam by the same date to ensure the policies are available on the platform from the commencement of the framework.

“The insurers have to comply with this new model which will be effective from December 15. It is also likely to have led to the deferral of the launch. Also, not all the insurers are ready, with some of them still working on integration with the platform. We are still not aware of the new launch date; it could be by the end of next month (December)”, said another source aware of the development.

In September, Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth had, in an interview with Business Standard, said that Bima Sugam is expected to be launched within four to six months. “It is envisaged as a not-for-profit, commission-neutral market infrastructure institution, operating on a nominal fee-based model,” he said.

Bima Sugam is part of Irdai’s broader Bima Trinity, which also includes the Bima Vistaar and Bima Vahaak platforms. The implementing entity, Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF), has an authorised capital of ₹500 crore and a paid-up capital of around Rs 310 crore, with shareholding distributed across life, general and health insurers. Protean eGov Technologies has been appointed as the technology partner for the platform's development and maintenance.

The idea, initially proposed by former Irdai Chairman Debasish Panda in 2022, has seen several projected launch dates, including January 2023, June 2024, August 2024, April 2025, and most recently, mid-2026.