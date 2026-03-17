Bima Sugam to launch standardised products in life, health, motor segments

Irdai has also proposed setting up a Public Insurance Repository (PIR) to strengthen the industry’s data infrastructure, as an extension of the Insurance Information Bureau of India (IIB), according to sources who attended the meeting.

Motor insurance products are expected to go live on Bima Sugam by July, followed by health in August and life insurance by September. Separate committees with representation from insurance companies have been formed for each segment to design standardised products for the platform, sources said.

“Motor will be launched first, followed by health and then life. Products will be standardised, with differentiation on pricing, underwriting and customer experience,” a person aware of the discussions said.

The proposed setting up of PIR as an expanded version of the IIB aims to create a comprehensive data repository for the sector. The move is expected to reduce duplication, improve automation and enhance data quality for underwriting and analytics. The existing IIB, set up by Irdai in 2009, currently processes transactional data from insurers to aid risk assessment and fraud detection.

The Bima Sugam platform, whose website was launched in September 2025, is being positioned as a digital marketplace bringing insurers, intermediaries and customers onto a single interface. It will enable policy purchase, servicing and claims in a paperless manner.

Protean eGov Technologies has been appointed as the technology partner for the platform’s development and maintenance.

Bima Sugam is part of Irdai’s broader Bima Trinity, which also includes Bima Vistaar — a rural-focused composite insurance product — and Bima Vahaak, a women-centric agent network that will sell Bima Vistaar products through the Sugam platform.

The implementing entity, Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF), has an authorised capital of Rs 500 crore and a paid-up capital of around Rs 310 crore, with shareholding distributed across life, general and health insurers. The platform is expected to roll out in phases for customers and intermediaries starting this year.