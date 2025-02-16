Business Standard

Bima Vahak's portal is ready for soft launch in April 2025, says Irdai

Bima Vahak's portal is ready for soft launch in April 2025, says Irdai

The regulator also said, "A compliant, simple, comprehensive, and customer-friendly model has been signed off by the top brass of the industry."

Insurance

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

The portal for Bima Vahak, the localised, women-centric insurance field sales force, is nearing completion and is set for a soft launch for onboarding 'Vahaks' from April 2025, the insurance regulator said in its press release.
 
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) held a quarterly meeting with CEOs of life and non-life insurance firms in Hyderabad during the two-day Bima Manthan on February 13 and 14, 2025, to discuss key issues related to the phased launch of Bima Trinity.
 
The team has also upgraded the project operating mechanism to complete the remaining technology build for Bima Vistaar—the composite insurance product covering life, personal accident, property, and health insurance.
 
 
The team has also upgraded the project operating mechanism to complete the remaining technology build for Bima Vistaar—the composite insurance product covering life, personal accident, property, and health insurance.
 
The Bima Trinity includes the electronic insurance marketplace—Bima Sugam and the women-centric distribution platform—Bima Vahak.

**“Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF), the entity set up to build and operate this platform, has also completed all its incorporation and other foundational actions and is now ready to be capitalised by the enthused industry participants.
 
Thanks to the collective commitment from the entire industry, the building blocks of Bima Trinity are now falling into place,”** the regulator said.
 
The Bima Manthan also discussed plans to improve insurance penetration, enhance technology adoption, increase public disclosures and compliance, strengthen financial positions through investments, and emphasise the need for a listing roadmap for insurers.

Topics : IRDAI Insurance

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

