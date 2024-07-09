Business Standard
HDFC Ergo General Insurance processes its first claim on NHCX platform

NHCX is a single-window interface developed by the National Health Authority (NHA). It provides a secure platform and efficient exchange of health insurance claims data

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

HDFC Ergo General Insurance processed its first health claim through the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) platform, the company said on Tuesday.

NHCX is a single-window interface developed by the National Health Authority (NHA). It provides a secure platform and efficient exchange of health insurance claims data. The platform will strengthen efficiency and transparency in claims processing.
The claims process in the exchange begins with the hospital generating a bill through their Hospital Information System (HIS), which is then uploaded to a Third-Party Administrator (TPA) app. The Health Claim System (HCS) of the insurer then processes the claims in their claim processing queue.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

