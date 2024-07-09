HDFC Ergo General Insurance processes its first claim on NHCX platform

HDFC Ergo General Insurance processed its first health claim through the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) platform, the company said on Tuesday.

NHCX is a single-window interface developed by the National Health Authority (NHA). It provides a secure platform and efficient exchange of health insurance claims data. The platform will strengthen efficiency and transparency in claims processing.

The claims process in the exchange begins with the hospital generating a bill through their Hospital Information System (HIS), which is then uploaded to a Third-Party Administrator (TPA) app. The Health Claim System (HCS) of the insurer then processes the claims in their claim processing queue.