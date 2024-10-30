Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Ayushman Vaya Vandana: Free health care for citizens who are 70 or older

Ayushman Vaya Vandana: Free health care for citizens who are 70 or older

Every senior citizen above the age of 70 will receive free treatment in hospitals. These senior citizens will be issued the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card

Senior Citizen doctor

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expanded health insurance coverage under a scheme called Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) to all citizens aged 70 years and above.
 
The expansion will approximately 6 million senior citizens, providing them with free health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually, regardless of income levels.
 
What is the Ayushman Vaya Vandana card?
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US election 2024: Should Indian immigrants worry if Trump is reelected

GST

GST returns to become time-barred after three years from early 2025

India is one of the biggest beneficiaries of H1B visas

Applicants blast H-1B visa renewal process: Why is the system slow?

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House

Compare festive housing offers and resale rates to ensure authenticity

Amazon

Dhanteras 2024: Amazon India sees 5-fold jump in sales in luxury fashion

"Now, every senior citizen above the age of 70 will receive free treatment in hospitals. These senior citizens will be issued the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card. This scheme is expected to be a milestone. If an elderly person in the household has the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card, family expenses will be reduced, and their worries will also diminish," said the Press Information Bureau on X.
 
 
Key features of Ayushman Vaya Vandana
 
Health coverage: Each eligible senior citizen will receive an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh for treatments at empaneled hospitals across India.
 
Universal access: The card is available to all senior citizens over 70, without any income restrictions on income
 
Family benefit: If multiple elderly individuals reside in the same household, the Rs 5 lakh coverage can be shared among them.
 
Registration process: Beneficiaries must register through the PM-JAY portal and complete an eKYC process to activate their cards, even if they already hold an Ayushman card, and complete the mandatory eKYC process to activate the new card.
 
Those availing benefits of Central Government Health Scheme and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme will have the option to choose between existing schemes or PMJAY. Those with private health insurance can also avail of Ayushman Bharat coverage, providing them with an additional health safety net.
 
 

Also Read

hospital, ayushman, health

Odisha govt in talks with Centre to join Ayushman Bharat scheme

Air India

Air India's Delhi-Indore-Mumbai flight gets hoax bomb threat; FIR lodged

salman khan, salman

LIVE news: Salman Khan gets fresh death threat, Rs 2 crore ransom demanded

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Capri Global Capital share price up 15%; What's boosting rally in stock?

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Ramesh backs renewable energy, public transport to tackle air pollution

Topics : PMJAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon