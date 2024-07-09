Business Standard
Non-life insurance companies report 13.7% growth in premiums in Q1 FY25

Non-life insurers include general insurance companies, standalone health insurance companies, and specialised PSU insurers

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Non-life insurers reported a 13.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross direct premium underwritten in the April-June quarter of FY25 (Q1FY25), driven by strong performance in health and motor segments, data released by General Insurance Council showed. Premiums earned by non-life insurers in Q1FY25 stood at Rs 72,267.41 crore compared to Rs 63,540.55 crore in Q1FY24.

In Q1, general insurers, who operate in multiple business segments including motor, health, marine, etc., reported a 12.42 per cent YoY growth to Rs 63,948.72 crore. While the public sector general insurers clocked a 6.45 per cent YoY growth in premiums during this period, the private sector insurers reported a 16.37 per cent YoY growth.

According to the data, the public sector general insurers continued to lose market share in Q1. During this period, public sector general insurers' market share stood at 33.39 per cent as compared to 35.7 per cent in Q1FY24, whereas the private sector’s market share rose to nearly 55 per cent in Q1 FY25.

Among the major companies, New India Assurance Company reported a 2.82 per cent YoY growth in premium to Rs 10,670.47 crore, ICICI Lombard General Insurance’s premium grew by 20.37 per cent YoY to Rs 7,687.63 crore, and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance premiums increased by 24.46 per cent to Rs 4,716.22 crore.

Further, HDFC Ergo General Insurance reported a 9.63 per cent growth in premiums to Rs 3,751.73 crore, whereas United India Insurance Company’s premium rose by 15.11 per cent to Rs 5,286.7 crore and the Oriental Insurance’s premium rose to Rs 4,696.94 crore, 13.32 per cent up from the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, gross underwritten premiums by the five standalone health insurers (SAHI) increased by 24.85 per cent YoY to Rs 8,318.69 crore. Among the SAHIs, the segment leader, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, posted a 17.83 per cent YoY growth in premiums to Rs 3,474.31 crore.

Further, the premiums earned by specialised insurers -- Agriculture Insurance Company of India was down 54.38 per cent YoY, whereas ECGC posted a 19.05 per cent YoY growth in premium during the period.

According to insurance sector analysts, robust growth in the health segment post-COVID and revival in motor sales will continue to drive industry growth.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

