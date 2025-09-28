Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Life insurance companies may move Irdai for relief after ITC removal

Life insurance companies may move Irdai for relief after ITC removal

This comes after the industry passed the entire benefit of lower GST rates to policyholders to increase affordability

life insurance, general insurance, Q1 FY26 profits, VNB margin, ULIP impact, LIC margin, SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, insurance profitability
premium

Experts said this will ease the impact on insurance companies and help protect their margins to some extent. | File Image

Subrata PandaAathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life insurance companies are planning to approach the insurance regulator to seek approval for passing on a portion of the financial impact of the removal of input tax credit (ITC) to distributors in the form of reduced commissions, according to multiple sources familiar with the development.
 
This follows the introduction of a nil goods and services tax (GST) on individual life and health insurance premiums.
 
The companies, through the Life Insurance Council — an industry body representing the firms— will send a letter to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) this week, highlighting their concerns
Topics : IRDAI IRDAI insurance companies Insurance Sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon