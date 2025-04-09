Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Non-life insurers' premium grow 6.2% to Rs 3.08 trillion in FY25

Non-life insurers' premium grow 6.2% to Rs 3.08 trillion in FY25

The general insurers' premium grew by 5.20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.58 trillion at the end of FY25

Insurance

Among standalone health insurers, the largest player, Star Health & Allied Insurance, clocked 9.58 per cent growth in premiums to Rs 16,716.2 crore.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The gross direct premium underwritten by the non-life insurers grew by 6.20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY25 to Rs 3.08 trillion, compared to 12.78 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY24 at Rs 2.89 trillion.
 
The general insurers’ premium grew by 5.20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.58 trillion at the end of FY25, while the standalone health insurers recorded nearly 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premium to Rs 38,413.57 crore.
 
Among the top insurers, New India Assurance’s premium grew by 4.41 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 38,629.21 crore, ICICI Lombard General Insurance clocked 8.30 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 26,833 crore, and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s premium grew by 4.61 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 21,416.8 crore.
 
 
Even as the growth was broadly muted, the private sector multiline insurers continued to gain market share, while the public sector lost their market share in the financial year.
 
Among standalone health insurers, the largest player, Star Health & Allied Insurance, clocked 9.58 per cent growth in premiums to Rs 16,716.2 crore.

Also Read

GT vs RR

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Arshad Khan gets the early breakthrough, Jaiswal departs

Premiumreal estate, luxury homes

RBI's 25 bps repo rate cut may revive moderating real estate demand

Reliance Brands CEO Darshan Mehta says that Hamleys will open 16 new stores by the end of 2017. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Darshan Mehta, man behind building Reliance Brands, passes away at 63

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana big success of Modi govt: Shah

GT

Highest successful run-chases in IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

 
In March 2025, the premiums of the non-life insurers were flat at Rs 26,698.94 crore. The premium collected by general insurers was down by 0.1 per cent to Rs 21,319.28 crore, while the standalone health insurance companies (SAHIs) recorded 11.10 per cent growth to Rs 4,800.13 crore.
 
According to analysts at Nuvama, growth for SAHIs has been impacted as the base period includes full long-term premium while the current month contains premium adjusted for 1/n.
 
The revision in accounting norms was effective from October 1, 2024.

More From This Section

deposit insurance

General insurance industry likely to grow 13% in FY26: India Ratings

PremiumBike Insurance

Insurers struggle to meet motor third party obligations set by Irdai

Insurance

100% FDI in insurance a step forward, but safeguards unclear: USTR report

Premiuminsurance

Reinsurance renewal rates likely to see a drop of up to 10% in FY26

Insurance, irdai

Insurance sector sees record Rs 38,000 crore worth of deals in 2 weeks

Topics : general insurers General Insurance Insurance Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEGT vs RR Live Score UpdateLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon