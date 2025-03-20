Prudential Plc, HCL Group to launch standalone health insurance venture

UK-based Prudential Plc on Thursday said that it has partnered with HCL Group’s promoter company, Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi), to launch a new standalone health insurance company in India. The venture will be a joint partnership, with Prudential Group Holdings, a UK subsidiary of Prudential Plc, holding a 70 per cent stake, while Vama Sundari Investments will own the remaining 30 per cent.

This marks Prudential’s second foray into the insurance business and comes close on the heels of the Indian government allowing 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector.

Currently, Prudential has been in a joint