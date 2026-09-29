Twin regulatory moves seek to reshape insurance costs, distribution

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate NPS Swasthya, the latest product from the Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority of India (PFRDA), this week. The scheme to provide a bouquet of products that “facilitates access to healthcare services and a standard super top up health insurance cover” was in a pilot stage since February this year.

The other, more sweeping change, is a virtual rewrite of how health insurance policies are sold. The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (Irdai) on September 23, 2026 released a consultation paper titled “Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution” that seeks to rewire key segments of the insurance industry.

On health, it notes harshly about the ills of mis-selling and the sale of insurance without reference to the needs of the unsuspecting customer: “In health insurance, high commissions, concentrated portability, and commission-led group business indicate that intermediary incentives are becoming stronger drivers of market behaviour than customer value, underwriting quality or claims experience."

To nip such practices, the regulator plans to make public names of missellers, in order to “tag the functional identity of specified persons or sales person ... with the policy sold”.

The plan by Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth has predictably sent ripples of consternation through the industry. The paper calls for undoing the reforms of 2023, carried out by Seth's predecessor, Debashis Panda, which had relaxed myriad rules that governed the sector, including how to sell an insurance policy, replacing financial boundaries with an all-embracing Expense of Management (EoM) cap.

Seth has moved to the other extreme. The Irdai paper claims the purpose is "improving consumer outcomes, strengthening competition, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling sustainable growth of the sector”.

Incidentally, NPS Swasthya aims to offer a way out from the difficulties of mis-selling and other limitations of health insurance. Irdai rules, for instance say, claims are invalid if not accompanied by a stay in a hospital. The Pfrda route offers subscribers to its pension schemes the option of reimbursement without hospitalisation.

Stagnant insurance cover

Both initiatives by the two regulators seek to make health care more affordable. Interestingly, NPS Swasthya seeks to carve out a health care purse from the retirement savings of pension subscribers to provide them a means to “navigate different entities for a coordinated resolution across the pension and healthcare journey”.

Both proposals hope the measures will address the low insurance penetration in the Indian market, currently at 3.7 per cent, within which life insurance is 2.7 and non-life just one per cent. The cumulative figures trail their Asian peer groups by almost half. While this data worries the regulator, insurance companies have been seemingly content with the rich pickings in the sector. The Indian insurance market is the tenth-largest globally by nominal premium volume with a market share of 1.8 per cent, according to a Swiss Re report.

Commenting on the Irdai paper, Saurabh Mishra, former joint secretary (insurance) in the finance ministry, said Irdai's proposal coheres with the plans to develop a public insurance registry, which is in the works as a bill. “The registry will inspire an insurer to reach customers with a foundation level data that will be far superior as a confidence builder than through marketing incentives,” he said, adding that the proposals seek the cleansing of the marketing practices that have infested the industry.

“It will create the right environment for the introduction of the changes envisaged in the registry, bringing in best practices and improving the returns on capital,” Mishra said.

Reading through the recommendations made by the Irdai paper reveals that many recommendations borrow from the plans made by previous Irdai chiefs.

Distribution models

How to reach the public is an issue that has animated the terms of all the past chairs of Irdai since its inception. The main challenge they tackled to make it happen was distribution. For instance, Irdai's Annual Report for FY07 noted: “Innovative products, imaginative marketing, and aggressive distribution enabled fledgling private insurance companies to sign up Indian customers faster, belying expectations at the time of opening up of the sector.” It added that “Alternate channels of distribution like bancassurance, direct marketing, internet and telemarketing have enabled the insurers to reduce costs.” The recent paper quotes statistics from FY15 to assert that this did not happen.

Irdai's new proposal is particularly harsh on the reforms of 2023 that focussed on facilitating product launches, flexible capital raising, expense management, expanding distribution channels, enhancing reinsurance accessibility, and facilitating the entry of new players.

“The current EoM framework, is conceptually sound, but has under-delivered on its objectives and has seen many work arounds," the proposal notes. The total expense ratio of private insurers in life segment fell steadily from 21.3 per cent of gross premium in FY15 to a low of 16.5 per cent in FY21, before reversing course to reach 20.2 per cent in FY26, nearly back to where the decade began. “The pattern in general insurance is sharper: from 30.3 per cent in FY15, the ratio declined to around 25 per cent by FY19, but has since climbed to 32.1 per cent in FY26, exceeding even its pre-2016 level,” it states.

Former Irdai member Sujay Banerji said the EoM framework had given more leeway to insurance companies to raise commissions across the board, which he said was “undesirable”.

The recommendation for a Public Insurance Registry, too, was broached in the FY10 Annual Report which called for the “Sharing of database for distribution of insurance products through regulations”.

Similarly, the recent consultation paper talks about six states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi UT, and Gujarat - having a disproportionate share of the insurance premium. The Annual Report of FY17 also noted that 68 per cent of total health insurance premium came from these states, with the remaining 31 States/UTs contributing only 32 per cent.

The FY17 report also prescribed the Irdai (Protection of Policyholders’ Interests) Regulations, 2017. These prescribed that all insurers shall have in place a Board-approved policy to enhance insurance awareness, define service parameters, lay down procedures for expeditious resolution of complaints, take steps to prevent mis-selling and unfair business practices, and, finally, to ensure proper information flow to prospects. Incidentally, in the same year, Irdai made a major change in the distribution model, breaking up commissions into fixed and variable components. The cap was set at 30 per cent of the brokerage charges, subject to approval by the board of the insurance companies. The 2023 model did away with the caps and established a cap on Expenses of Management to offer the companies more leeway to grow their businesses. It built on the diversity of salespersons in the sector from banks to rural common services centre to expand the reach of insurance among the masses.

Mohan S, managing director of Paavana Insurance Brokers and vice president of the Insurance Brokers Association of India, said the latest proposals will cut back on this diversity of brokers. It will consolidate the sector for the larger insurance companies, harming employment growth built into the sector, he warned.

According to him, the revenue of about 9 per cent of the premium that broker firms generated could be halved with the new rules. “Of the 800 odd insurance broker outfits, about half could close shop,” he warned.