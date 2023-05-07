close

We will be able to maintain the NIM at 3%: Union Bank of India MD & CEO

MSMEs showing signs of stress, says A Manimekhalai, managing director and chief executive, Union Bank of India

A Manimekhalai, managing director and chief executive officer, Union Bank of India

Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
The uptick in capital expenditure will help grow the corporate book and interest margin, and this will also ease stress in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, says A Manimekhalai, managing director and chief executive officer, Union Bank of India, in an interview with Abhijit Lele. Edited excerpts:
The bank has given healthy performance and guidance of 3 per cent net interest margin for FY24, an improvement over 2.75 per cent in the last quarter of FY23. With the cost of funds rising, how is it going to be feasible?
Now the interest rate on deposits is coming down. In March 2023 itself, the interest rate on certificates of deposit (CDs) declined by 30-40 basis points. Moreover, after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) pause on repo rate, they have come down a little.
