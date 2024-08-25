Business Standard
MSME cash flows can be erratic; lenders must know: Flexiloans.com's Jain

We don't set up physical branches, and this allows us to reach more locations compared to the larger banks and NBFCs, he says

Ritesh Jain, Co-founder of Flexiloans.com
Ritesh Jain, Co-founder of Flexiloans.com

Raghu Mohan
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 9:24 PM IST
FlexiLoans.com, a lender to small businesses starved of credit from legacy institutions, uses digital tools to make good the lack of transparency and thin files of borrowers. The firm intends to hit an annualised disbursement of Rs 5,000 crore, and has set an internal target of Rs 10,000 crore for the next three years. RITESH JAIN, co-founder of Flexiloans.com, spoke with Raghu Mohan in a telephonic interview. Edited excerpts:

Now that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tightened funding norms, how do you see growth from here?

The RBI has raised concerns about small ticket-size lending, particularly personal

