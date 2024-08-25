MSME cash flows can be erratic; lenders must know: Flexiloans.com's Jain

FlexiLoans.com, a lender to small businesses starved of credit from legacy institutions, uses digital tools to make good the lack of transparency and thin files of borrowers. The firm intends to hit an annualised disbursement of Rs 5,000 crore, and has set an internal target of Rs 10,000 crore for the next three years. RITESH JAIN, co-founder of Flexiloans.com, spoke with Raghu Mohan in a telephonic interview. Edited excerpts:

Now that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tightened funding norms, how do you see growth from here?

The RBI has raised concerns about small ticket-size lending, particularly personal