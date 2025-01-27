RBI should come out with roadmap for NBFCs to become banks: Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance, one of the largest retail non-banking financial companies in the country, has seen its net profit go up by 73 per cent in the October-December quarter, owing to a one-time gain from the sale of Shriram Housing Finance. The company's Executive Vice-Chairman, Umesh Revankar, talks to Shine Jacob about the roadmap after the deal, growth in the financial year 2025-2026 (FY26), and the third-quarter results in a telephonic interview. Edited excerpts:

What's next for you after the Shriram Housing deal? Will you be targeting becoming a bank in the future?

We did the deal because we wanted to focus