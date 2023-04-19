close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

KKR to invest in consumer retail, healthcare and tech firms, says Co-CEO

PE firm, which is sitting on a $100 billion cash pile, is also keen to participate in PSU bank privatisation

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
investment, funding
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New York-based private equity firm, KKR & Co, which is sitting on a $100 billion cash pile, has identified Indian real estate, consumer retail and healthcare for its next round of investments, its Co-CEO Joseph Bae said.
The firm, which has made a bumper exit from Max Healthcare for $2 billion recently, will also look at opportunities in the government’s privatisation drive – especially in banks. It has not participated in the ongoing sale of government stake in IDBI Bank.
KKR, which has invested $10 billion in the Indian market so far since 2006, is also keen to invest in the Indian roads, highways and infrastructure sector and already operates three large InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts).
Or

Also Read

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Highlights: Shardul, Varun give Kolkata a huge victory

IPL 2023, Day 10: Riveting Rinku, dazzling Dhawan shine in day and night

IPL 2023 Highlights: Rajasthan beat Titans, Venky hits 100 in losing cause

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Bullish Bangalore up against Kolkata at Eden

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR preview: Mumbai eye second win, Kolkata aim for comeback

Angel investment at high premium under Income-Tax department scanner

Funding constraints may hamper NBFCs' loan growth this fiscal: Report

Investors put $538 billion into cash funds over eight week: BofA

India equity mutual fund inflows rise to 1-year high in March

Indian Overseas Bank raises FD rates; senior citizens to get 7.75% interest

Topics : KKR & Co KKR India

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndusInd Bank signs $100 mn loan deal with JBIC to push Japanese equipment

IndusInd Bank
2 min read
Premium

Bumpy ride ahead for green deposits with questions raised about workability

Green bonds
6 min read

Karur Vysya Bank hands over EVs, RO plant to TTD under ESG initiative

Karur Vysya Bank
1 min read

RBI grants AU Small Finance Bank permission to deal with foreign exchange

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

After insurance firms, now private banks under income tax scanner

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Angel investment at high premium under Income-Tax department scanner

tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax
4 min read

IndusInd Bank signs $100 mn loan deal with JBIC to push Japanese equipment

IndusInd Bank
2 min read
Premium

Bumpy ride ahead for green deposits with questions raised about workability

Green bonds
6 min read

Bank of India looking to raise Rs 4,500 cr via equity issue in Q1FY24

Among the first to exit PCA in February 2019, BOI has significantly reduced its gross non-performing assets (NPA) from 16.3 per cent in Q3 FY20 to 13.3 per cent in December quarter
2 min read

ICICI Lombard General Insurance profit rises 40% as premiums climb

ICICI Lombard
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon