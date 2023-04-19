KKR to invest in consumer retail, healthcare and tech firms, says Co-CEO

New York-based private equity firm, KKR & Co, which is sitting on a $100 billion cash pile, has identified Indian real estate, consumer retail and healthcare for its next round of investments, its Co-CEO Joseph Bae said.
The firm, which has made a bumper exit from Max Healthcare for $2 billion recently, will also look at opportunities in the government’s privatisation drive – especially in banks. It has not participated in the ongoing sale of government stake in IDBI Bank.
KKR, which has invested $10 billion in the Indian market so far since 2006, is also keen to invest in the Indian roads, highways and infrastructure sector and already operates three large InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts).
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or