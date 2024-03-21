PE, VC investments fall to $2.2 billion in Feb as big-ticket deals dry up

The month recorded 39 exits worth $2.9 billion, compared to $731 million in February 2023 across 12 deals, the report said.

Private equity and venture capital investments declined to $2.2 billion in February, 39 per cent down when compared with the year-ago period's $3.7 billion, a report said on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis PE, VC investments have witnessed a decline of 67 per cent.

The number of deals were higher at 120 transactions in February, as compared to 86 deals in January and 57 in February 2023, the report by industry lobby group IVCA and consultancy firm EY said.

"This is the second lowest monthly total for PE/VC investments since February 2021. We remain cautiously optimistic as the election super cycle unfolds in India and globally, with many large economies going to the polls in 2024," the consultancy firm's partner Vivek Soni said.

In February, there were seven large deals of $100 million or above aggregating to $1 billion, which is 82 per cent lower than the $5.7 billion in January 2024 and 66 per cent lower than the $3 billion in the year-ago period, the report said.

Byju's $200 million rights issue and NIIF's investment in iBus Network for the same amount were the largest transactions in February, the report said.

In the overall activity of $2.2 billion in February, buyouts alone accounted for $750 million, the report said, adding startup investments were the second largest at $554 million across 65 deals.

From a sector point of view, infrastructure was the largest at $412 million in February, followed by technology and financial services with $359 million and $253 million, respectively.

It recorded total fundraise of $1.3 billion, compared to $1.1 billion raised in January 2024 and $869 million in February 2023, the report said.