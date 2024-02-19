NIIF commits Rs 207 cr to Amicus for tech-enabled manufacturing, healthcare

The Rs 40,000 crore NIIF was set up in December 2015 as an institution for enhancing infrastructure financing by investing in greenfield (new), brownfield (existing) and stalled projects

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF) on Monday announced a commitment of Rs 207 crore to private equity firm Amicus Capital for supporting tech-enabled speciality manufacturing, healthcare and financial services firms.

NIIF Fund of Funds-I, the first fund under its private markets business (PMF-I), has made the commitment to Amicus Capital Partners India Fund II.

With a target size of $200 million, Amicus Capital Fund II expects to support businesses that leverage technology to scale, early in their growth journey, across sectors such as speciality manufacturing, technology & business services, healthcare, financial services and other sectors, a joint statement said.

Founded in 2016, Amicus Capital is an emerging fund manager with a strong track record in the early growth segment, it said.

PMF-I backs established and emerging fund managers who have demonstrated a strong track record, an institutional mindset and a commitment to follow high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices in their business.

The Rs 40,000 crore NIIF was set up in December 2015 as an institution for enhancing infrastructure financing by investing in greenfield (new), brownfield (existing) and stalled projects.

Set up as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), the NIIF currently manages three funds with distinct strategies -- Master Fund, Fund of Funds and Strategic Opportunities Fund.