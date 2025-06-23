Monday, June 23, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PE/VC investments fell 68% in May to $2.4 billion; deal count declined 24%

PE/VC investments fell 68% in May to $2.4 billion; deal count declined 24%

As a result of heightened geopolitical tensions, US tariff policy and other external headwinds, the investors are in a cautious and wait-and-watch mode, the report noted

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

The private equity (PE)/ venture capital (VC) capital continues to remain subdued in India, witnessing a limited deal flow and reduction in large deals (above $100 million). According to the latest IVCA-EY report, PE/VC investments slowed 68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 53 per cent month-on-month in May 2025 to $2.4 billion. The count of deals also lowered 24 per cent Y-o-Y in May 2025.
 
Investors are in a cautious and wait-and-watch mode due to factors such as heightened geopolitical tensions, US tariff policy and other external headwinds, the report noted. 
 
Topics : PE/VC investments foreign investment Israel Iran Conflict
