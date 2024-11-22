Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / 60% of lenders on P2P platforms earned returns of over 20%: Report

60% of lenders on P2P platforms earned returns of over 20%: Report

26% of them faced partial losses to their principal amounts, says lending platform

P2P lending

The RBI has flagged regulatory violations by some P2P lending platforms. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 60 per cent of lenders on peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms earned a return exceeding 20 per cent, according to a report.
 
Another 8 per cent of lenders earned interest in the range of 10-20 per cent and 6 per cent got between 0 to 10 per cent, said lending platform 'Manual Lending Pulse’. The interesting part is that 26 per cent of lenders have faced partial losses to their principal amounts, indicating that P2P lending involves inherent risks.
 
It might be recalled that the Reserve Bank of India has of late flagged regulatory violations by some P2P lending platforms, prompting it to revise the guidelines that include prohibiting credit enhancements and capping aggregate exposure at Rs 50 lakh. These violations included promoting P2P lending as investment products, offering liquidity options, and functioning as deposit takers and lenders rather than just acting as intermediaries. “Such violations, when observed, have been dealt bilaterally by the RBI for remediation,” said the regulator.   
 
 

Also Read

P2P lending

IndiaP2P launches new product to align with RBI's revised guidelines

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

'Out of turn' request: RBI seeks loan disbursement data from P2P companies

PremiumP2P lending

Rising costs from T+1 timeline may push weaker P2P players to the brink

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI flags breach of regulations by some NBFC-P2P lending platforms

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to watch, Nov 22, 2024: Adani Group stocks, Tata Power, NTPC, LIC

Topics : P2P Lending Digital loans credit market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon