A step-by-step approach to CBDC

Targeting 1 million CBDC users by end of this month: RBI deputy guv
HDFC Bank offers interoperability of UPI and CBDC QR code payments
India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore
Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments
UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes
I-T dept unveils revamped website for enhanced taxpayer experience
Centre considers raising retirement age for public sector bank heads, MDs
Adani-Hindenburg row: Sebi's inability to reach verdict worrying, says Cong
Powell delivers on expected lines; Indian markets to consolidate: Analysts
NHRC wants Irdai to ensure insurers offer health products to disabled