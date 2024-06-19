Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Allow foreign currency transactions in India via RBI: ICT Chairman Kapila

ICT Chairman KK Kapila said currently, even domestic transactions in the US dollar between entities within India necessitate routing through the US banking system

money

Internal foreign currency transactions within India require routing through the US. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consultants and service providers have urged the government to enable direct foreign currency transactions within the country through RBI, bypassing the current practice of routing transactions via the US banking system.
Intercontinental Consultants and Technocrats (ICT) Chairman KK Kapila said currently, even domestic transactions in the US dollar between entities within India necessitate routing through the US banking system, incurring transaction fees.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"This practice results in substantial funds leaving our economy in the form of fees paid to American banks," Kapila added, who also heads Indian Road Federation (IRF).
He emphasised that it is illogical that internal foreign currency transactions within India require routing through the US, resulting in unnecessary costs to our businesses and economy.
According to Kapila, consultants and service providers emphasised the need for a streamlined approach where transactions involving foreign currencies like US dollars are facilitated directly through the RBI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reserve Bank of India currency swap RBI United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon