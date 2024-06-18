Business Standard
SBI plans to raise Rs 10,000 cr via infrastructure bonds, say bankers

SBI

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

State Bank of India , the country's largest lender, has started discussions with market participants to raise around Rs 10,000 crore ($1.20 billion) through infrastructure bonds, two merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

"SBI has alerted bankers about its plans to come up with a 10-year or 15-year infrastructure bond issue and will finalise the tenor based on investor feedback," one of the bankers said, requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media.
This will be the lender's first bond issuance and the country's first infrastructure bond sale this financial year.

SBI is likely to invite bids for the bond issue in early July, the bankers said.

SBI did not respond to a Reuters email for comment.

In January, SBI raised Rs 5,000 crore through perpetual bonds at an 8.34 per cent coupon. Last financial year, it raised an aggregate of Rs 20,000 crore through the sale of 15-year infrastructure bonds.

Earlier this month, SBI raised $100 million through its London branch by selling three-year senior unsecured floating-rate bonds that were sold at a spread of 95 basis points above the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

