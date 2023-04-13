close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Andromeda expects 15% growth in loan disbursals to Rs 70,000 cr in FY24

Andromeda has been witnessing a large number of queries from prospective home buyers, which is a positive sign for the company's future growth, Andromeda CEO Raoul Kapoor said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Home loan, EMI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Loan distributor Andromeda expects around 15 per cent growth in loan disbursals to Rs 70,000 crore during the current fiscal, driven primarily by housing and personal loans demand.

The loan disbursals of Andromeda have grown multiple times from Rs 36,842 crore in FY 2021-22 to Rs 60,000 crore in the year ending March 2023, Andromeda Sales and Distribution Pvt Ltd Co-CEO Raoul Kapoor said.

Despite the Reserve Bank of India raising the key interest rate since May 2022, the demand for housing loans has not been significantly impacted and the homebuyers understand that the rates would come down eventually, he said.

"We expect 12-15 per cent growth in the business during the current financial year," he said.

Andromeda has been witnessing a large number of queries from prospective home buyers, which is a positive sign for the company's future growth, he added.

Sharing numbers of last year, Kapoor said home-loan disbursals were Rs 26,328 crore at the end of March 2023, up from Rs 17,505 crore in 2021-22.

Also Read

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

Fibe crosses Rs 10,000 cr in loan disbursals, aims to double AUM every year

Loan disbursals by digital lenders double in Q3 amid new RBI norms: Report

Why is demand for private credit on the rise?

SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push

NHB may issue 3-year bonds in April, Reliance plans 2-month CP, and others

Rupee trade arrangement to help reduce transactions cost, says Piyush Goyal

Reserve Bank begins evaluating five potential bidders for IDBI Bank

MCC Bank records pre-tax profit of Rs 12.20 cr in FY23, cuts NPA level

'RBI's proposal to regulate bank penal charges could dent lenders revenues'

The loan against property disbursals were Rs 20,649 crore, up about 78.7 per cent from Rs 11,556 crore in the fiscal year 2021-22, while business loan disbursals doubled to Rs 5,525 crore in FY'23.

Personal loan disbursals rose by 59.04 per cent to Rs 6,551 crore, compared to Rs 4,119 crore in the preceding financial year.

The company increased its branch network to 350 branches in the fiscal year ended March 2023, from about 300 in the preceding year, he said, adding it aims to increase the number of branches to 400 in the current financial year.

The company relies heavily on technology to manage a strong agent base of more than 25,000, which is also set to grow.

Topics : Loan disbursals | Home Loan | RBI

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Begin tax planning at start of financial year to avoid cash crunch later

personal finance, financial planning
6 min read

BoM strengthens ease of banking for customers; launches new products

Bank of Maharashtra
2 min read
Premium

Small savings schemes: Pay heed to return, taxation, and lock-in

money, funds
4 min read

Foreign exchange reserves at $578.45 bn, snaps 2-week rise, shows RBI data

inflation
1 min read

Panel to review pension scheme: Difference between NPS and OPS explained

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Begin tax planning at start of financial year to avoid cash crunch later

personal finance, financial planning
6 min read

BoM strengthens ease of banking for customers; launches new products

Bank of Maharashtra
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon