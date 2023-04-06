close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

As RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, here's a timeline of it since June 2000

The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing facility rate also remained unchanged

Reuters MUMBAI
Reserve Bank of India, RBI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India surprised markets by holding its key repo rate steady on Thursday after six consecutive hikes, saying it was closely monitoring the impact of recent global financial turbulence.

The monetary policy committee kept the key lending rate, or repo rate, unchanged at 6.50%.

The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing facility rate also remained unchanged.

For a timeline of changes to the standing deposit facility rate, click here.

Here is a timeline of changes to India's repo rate since June 2000.

*RATE (%) EFFECTIVE DATE

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Banks increase EBLRs by 190 bps in tandem with RBI's repo rate hike

No change: MPC presses 'pause' after hiking rate by 250 bps since May 2022

RBI to set up portal to search across multiple banks for unclaimed deposits

Rupee falls below 82 against US dollar after RBI hits pause on rate hikes

RBI monetary policy: MPC votes for pause, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Violates principles of natural justice: SC slams practice of sealed report

6.50% 06-04-2023

6.50 08-02-2023

6.25 07-12-2022

5.90 30-09-2022

5.4005-08-2022

4.90 08-06-2022

4.40 04-05-2022

4.00 22-05-2020

4.40 27-03-2020

5.15 06-02-2020

5.15 05-12-2019

5.15 04-10-2019

5.40 07-08-2019

5.75 06-06-2019

6.00 04-04-2019

6.25 07-02-2019

6.50 01-08-2018

6.25 06-06-2018

6.00 02-08-2017

6.25 04-10-2016

6.50 05-04-2016

6.75 29-09-2015

7.25 02-06-2015

7.50 04-03-2015

7.75 15-01-2015

8.00 28-01-2014

7.75 29-10-2013

7.50 20-09-2013

7.25 03-05-2013

7.50 19-03-2013

7.75 29-01-2013

8.00 17-04-2012

8.50 25-10-2011

8.25 16-09-2011

8.00 26-07-2011

7.50 16-06-2011

7.25 03-05-2011

6.75 17-03-2011

6.50 25-01-2011

6.25 02-11-2010

6.00 16-09-2010

5.75 27-07-2010

5.50 02-07-2010

5.25 20-04-2010

5.00 19-03-2010

4.75 21-04-2009

5.00 04-03-2009

5.50 02-01-2009

6.50 08-12-2008

7.50 03-11-2008

8.00 20-10-2008

9.00 29-07-2008

8.50 24-06-2008

8.00 11-06-2008

7.75 30-03-2007

7.50 31-01-2007

7.25 30-10-2006

7.00 25-07-2006

6.75 08-06-2006

6.50 24-01-2006

6.25 26-10-2005

6.00 31-03-2004

7.00 19-03-2003

7.10 07-03-2003

7.50 12-11-2002

8.00 28-03-2002

8.50 07-06-2001

8.75 30-04-2001

9.00 09-03-2001

10.00 06-11-2000

10.25 13-10-2000

13.50 06-09-2000

15.00 30-08-2000

16.00 09-08-2000

10.00 21-07-2000

9.00 13-07-2000

12.25 28-06-2000

12.60 27-06-2000

13.05 23-06-2000

13.00 22-06-2000

13.50 21-06-2000

14.00 20-06-2000

13.50 19-06-2000

10.85 14-06-2000

9.55 13-06-2000

9.25 12-06-2000

9.05 09-06-2000

9.00 07-06-2000

9.05 05-06-2000

* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the reverse repo rate. For further details, please see the central bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in)

 

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Topics : RBI | repo rate | RBI repo rate

First Published: Oct 04 2017 | 6:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI proposes expanding UPI payments to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das
1 min read

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

Fight against inflation far from over: RBI projects FY24 inflation at 5.2%

rbi, reserve bank of india
2 min read

RBI expansion of NDF access to help manage rupee volatility: Analysts

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read

Credit Information firms to compensate for delayed updations: RBI

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI should prioritise inflation over growth, say FinMin officials

Reserve Bank of India
4 min read
Web Exclusive

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

HDFC Bank garners record Rs 1.5 trillion deposits in a quarter

HDFC Bank
4 min read

RBI set to raise rates 25 bps on elevated inflation, keep hawkish stance

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

RBI monetary policy: MPC votes for pause, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon