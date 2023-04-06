close

RBI to set up portal to search across multiple banks for unclaimed deposits

In order to improve and widen the access of depositors or beneficiaries, it has been decided to develop a web portal to enable search across multiple banks for possible unclaimed deposits

Press Trust of India Mumbai
rbi, reserve bank of india

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
The Reserve Bank on Thursday announced to set up a centralised portal to access details of unclaimed deposits by depositors or their beneficiaries across various banks.

About Rs 35,000 crore unclaimed deposits as of February 2023 were transferred to RBI by public sector banks (PSBs) in respect of deposits which were not operated for 10 years or more.

In order to improve and widen the access of depositors or beneficiaries, it has been decided to develop a web portal to enable search across multiple banks for possible unclaimed deposits, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the first bi-monthly monetary policy for current financial year 2023-24.

State Bank of India (SBI) tops the chart of unclaimed deposits worth Rs 8,086 crore followed by Punjab National Bank Rs 5,340 crore, Canara Bank Rs 4,558 crore and Bank of Baroda Rs 3,904 crore.

Topics : RBI | Deposits in banks | Banking system

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

