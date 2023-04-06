RBI monetary policy: MPC votes for pause, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%



Das said that the MPC voted 5-1 to remain focussed on "withdrawal of accommodation" The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. While announcing the decision, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the rate unchanged. Das said that the decision is for "this meeting only".



GDP growth projection for FY24 at 6.5 per cent He added that the path to bring and keep inflation within the target limit is proving to be "long and ardous".



In the current financial year, FY24, the GDP is expected to jump 6.5 per cent. Das said that the real GDP growth in 2022-23 was 7 per cent. The economic activity remains "resilient".

Also Read RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5% RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das RBI Monetary Policy: Expect 35 bps repo rate hike tomorrow, say experts Violates principles of natural justice: SC slams practice of sealed report RBI repo rate decision: When and where to watch speech of governor Das Rupee to cling to 82 against US Dollar ahead of RBI rate decision Latest Live: RBI to announce outcome of Monetary Policy Committee at 10 am RBI MPC LIVE: Real GDP growth projected at 6.5 % for FY24, says RBI Guv



In the last quarter, the Indian GDP is expected to grow 5.9 per cent. Das said that GDP growth forecast for April-June (Q1FY24) has been retained at 7.8 per cent. For the second quarter, it has been retained at 6.2 per cent. In Q3, the GDP is expected to rise 6.1 per cent.

RBI MPC: Inflation projection lowered

The retail inflation forecast for FY24 has been lowered to 5.2 per cent from 5.3 per cent previously.



For Q2FY24, the inflation forecast has been retained at 5.4 per cent. In Q3 and Q4, the retail inflation forecast has been kept at 5.4 and 5.2 per cent respectively. In Q1FY24, consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation is expected to be 5.1 per cent. Earlier, it was 5 per cent.

The repo rate, also known as the repurchase option, is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks against securities like treasury bills or government bonds.



What is the MPC? This rate is used by the RBI to control the liquidity in the economy.



Its current members are RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, Michael Debabrata Patra, Mridul Saggar, Jayanth R Varma, Ashima Goyal, and Shashanka Bhide. The monetary policy committee (MPC) is a six-member committee set up to determine the set of actions to control the money supply, inflation and economic growth in the country.



In May 2022, the MPC had made an out-of-cycle announcement to hike the repo rate by 40 basis points. This was done in the wake of rising inflation due to the war in Ukraine. The committee meets at least four times a year to come up with the monetary policy. However, it may also meet out of the cycle if it feels the need to do so.

What is the main aim of MPC?

The MPC is mandated to keep the retail inflation at 4 per cent — within a band of 2 per cent on either side. If the average inflation stays beyond this band for three consecutive quarters, it is considered a failure.



How have repo rates changed in India? In 2022, the average inflation was above 6 per cent in January-March, April-June, and July-September quarters.



In the next MPC announcement on August 5, 2022, the repo rate was again raised by 50 bps to 5.4 per cent. On September 30, 2022, the repo rate again hiked to 5.9 per cent. The current cycle of repo rate hikes started in May 2022. Since May 2020, the repo rate was kept at 4 per cent. However, in May 2022, it was hiked to 4.4 per cent. On June 8, 2022, it was further raised by 50 bps to 4.9 per cent.



How does the repo rate affect you? Since then till today, the repo rate were raised twice on December 7, 2022, and February 8 by 25 bps each. Before today's MPC announcement, the repo rate stood at 6.5 per cent.



The interest rates are directly proportional to the repo rate. If the repo rate goes up, the bank deposits start yielding better returns. At the same time, loans become costlier. In other words, it makes money costlier to borrow and spend. The repo rate is the benchmark rate used by the banks to determine the interest rate they want to give on the deposits as well as the interest at which they want to lend loans to the public.