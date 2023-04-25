close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RBI imposes Rs 44 lakh penalty on 4 co-operative banks for violation

The Reserve Bank has imposed penalties totalling Rs 44 lakh on four cooperative banks, including a Rs 16 lakh penalty on Chennai-based The Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-operative Bank

Press Trust of India Mumbai
rbi, reserve bank of india

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank has imposed penalties totalling Rs 44 lakh on four cooperative banks, including a Rs 16 lakh penalty on Chennai-based The Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-operative Bank, for contravention of various norms.

A penalty of Rs 13 lakh has been imposed on Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank as it failed to transfer eligible amount to Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) within the prescribed period and transferred the same with delay, RBI said in a release on Monday.

In a separate release, the central bank said a penalty of Rs 13 lakh has been imposed on Janata Sahakari Bank, Pune for non-compliance with directions on 'Interest Rate on Deposits'.

Penalty has been imposed on The Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-operative Bank as it failed to transfer eligible amounts to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund within the prescribed period. It also failed to report a fraud to NABARD within the prescribed timeline and reported the same with delay.

A monetary penalty of Rs 2 lakh has been imposed on Baran Nagrik Sahkari Bank, Baran, Rajasthan for contravention of certain norms.

The penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers, the RBI said.

Also Read

RBI imposes penalty on 13 cooperative banks for breaching regulatory norms

Centre should change its attitude towards cooperative banks: Sharad Pawar

Kerala cooperative secures second position in global sectoral ranking

Maharashtra appoints liquidator to wind up Rupee Cooperative Bank

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

JM Financial Home Loans, Indostar Capital Finance to explore merger

LIC total premium rises 17% to Rs 2.32 trn from Rs 1.99 trn in FY23

Credit Suisse saw $69 billion of outflows before UBS takeover

IndusInd Bank promoters get in-principal approval to raise stake: CEO

Citi India plans to launch sustainability-linked deposits in coming days

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reserve Bank of India penalty cooperative banks

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI imposes Rs 44 lakh penalty on 4 co-operative banks for violation

rbi, reserve bank of india
2 min read

JM Financial Home Loans, Indostar Capital Finance to explore merger

merger
1 min read
Premium

Donations made to move to lower tax slab can make taxman see red

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
4 min read

LIC total premium rises 17% to Rs 2.32 trn from Rs 1.99 trn in FY23

LIC IPO
2 min read

Credit Suisse saw $69 billion of outflows before UBS takeover

graph
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Donations made to move to lower tax slab can make taxman see red

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
4 min read

JM Financial Home Loans, Indostar Capital Finance to explore merger

merger
1 min read

LIC total premium rises 17% to Rs 2.32 trn from Rs 1.99 trn in FY23

LIC IPO
2 min read

RBI imposes Rs 44 lakh penalty on 4 co-operative banks for violation

rbi, reserve bank of india
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon