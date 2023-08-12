Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Bank of Maharashtra cuts home, car loan rates by upto 20 basis points

The lender has hiked the MCLR by 10 basis points in select tenors upto one year

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra | Photo: Wikipedia

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In order to push retail loans, public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), on Saturday, cut the lending rate for home loans and car loans by upto 20 basis points. The revised rates would come into effect from August 14, 2023.  

In contrast, it has hiked its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points in select tenors upto one year.

The Pune-based lender, in a statement, said that the revised rate for home loan would be 8.5 per cent as against old rate of 8.6 per cent and for car loans, it would be 8.7 per cent, as against 8.9 per cent being old rate.

The revision in retail loan rate is not tied to specific campaigns and hence it is not for a specific time period. This is part of a regular retail lending strategy of the vehicle segment, bank officials said.

The lender has guided for 20-22 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in overall advances for 2023-24. Its advances grew by 24.63 per cent YoY basis to Rs 1.75 trillion with credit to deposit ratio of 71.89 per cent till end of June 2023.  

Out of this, the retail loan portfolio expanded by 24.46 per cent to Rs 44,954 crore. The home loan – 17.83 per cent YoY growth at Rs 25,695 crore and the vehicle segment - 8.1 per cent YoY growth at Rs 2,400 crore at the end of June 2023.

Also Read

SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here

What a hike in MCLR means for borrowers: Who gets impacted and who doesn't

SBI raises MCLR by 10 bps; increases deposit rates in some buckets

Banks may hike MCLR by 150 bps in FY24 amid tight liquidity: Report

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Weekend Bites: A week of pauses, pivots, profits, and big interviews

Total assets of IFSC banking units surge over 30% to $38.28 billion

Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, BoM hike lending rates by up to 10 bps

RBI's incremental CRR move a surprise, policy signal: Standard Chartered

India overnight rates jump on RBI's CRR tweak ahead of trading holidays


MCLR is now mostly applicable to corporate loans. The portfolio comprising corporate and other loans grew by 24.35 per cent YoY to Rs 73,347 crore, forming 42 per cent of total advances at the end of June 2023.

Topics : Bank of Maharashtra home loan rate loan rates

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon