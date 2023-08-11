Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, BoM hike lending rates by up to 10 bps

The move will make EMIs linked to MCLR expensive

Banks credit growth

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A number of public sector banks, including Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Canara Bank, raised the marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points even though RBI retained policy rate on Thursday.
The move will make EMIs linked to MCLR expensive.
The one-year tenor MCLR is the rate against which most consumer loans are tied to.
The revised one-year MCLR would be 8.70 per cent as against the existing rate of 8.65 per cent, BoB said in a regulatory filing.
The new rate would be effective from August 12, it said.
Canara Bank too raised its MCLR by 5 basis points to 8.70 per cent effective August 12.

Also Read

Canara Bank initiates process to launch IPOs of two non-core arms: Report

Canara Bank Q1FY24 net up 74.81% to Rs 3,534.8 crore, NII up 27.7% YoY

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Bank of Baroda to report Q1FY24 results on Aug 5; here's what to expect

Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 29% upside

RBI's incremental CRR move a surprise, policy signal: Standard Chartered

India overnight rates jump on RBI's CRR tweak ahead of trading holidays

Banks cautious on lending to small businesses despite high demand, low NPAs

Karur Vsysa Bank raises lending rate by 0.15%, to be effective from Aug 14

10% incremental CRR temporary, will drain out Rs 1 trn from system: RBI

Another public sector lender, Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has increased its MCLR by 10 basis points.
With the hike, the rate of one-year MCLR rises to 8.60 per cent as compared to 8.50 per cent, BoM said in a filing.
The revised rate is effective from August 10, 2023, it said.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent with preparedness to act, should the situation so warrant, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday after the MPC meeting.
"Further, with monetary transmission still underway and headline inflation remaining higher than the 4 per cent target, the MPC decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bank of Baroda Bank of Maharashtra Canara Bank MCLR hike

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAir India New LogoJailer Box Office Collection Day 1Stock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftLatest News Live UpdatesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon