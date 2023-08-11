Total assets of IFSC banking units surge over 30% to $38.28 billion

The total asset size of banking units in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) – GIFT City increased over 30 per cent year-on-year to $38.28 billion in the financial year 2022-23, according to the annual report of the regulator.

The sources of fund raising for these IFSC-banking units (IBUs) mainly include interbank and interbranch borrowings, medium-term notes, retail deposits, and borrowings from multilateral institutions.

Additionally, the business volume in the IBUs has more than doubled—from $107 billion in FY22 to $258.59 billion in FY23.

According to the Annual Report 2022-23 released by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the total customer credit outstanding has risen by nearly 29.5 per cent from $18.49 billion as of March 2022 to nearly $24 billion as of March this year.

“Growth in commercial loans disbursed by the IBUs has been the biggest contributor to this increase in customer credit outstanding for the IFSC. Increased borrowings by the Indian Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) from the IBUs in IFSC is another main contributor to this growth,” the report noted.

As of March 31, there were 20 operational IBUs, compared to 15 in the previous year. Two more IBUs have been licensed but are yet to be made operational in this financial year.

Also Read Sensex ends 33 pts down in choppy trade; HDFC duo drops 3%, Maruti up 3.5% GIFT Nifty begins India journey, first day turnover tops $1 billion GIFT city expansion: 4 villages to be included, to become 3X present size ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks at the GIFT City Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, BoM hike lending rates by up to 10 bps RBI's incremental CRR move a surprise, policy signal: Standard Chartered India overnight rates jump on RBI's CRR tweak ahead of trading holidays Banks cautious on lending to small businesses despite high demand, low NPAs Karur Vsysa Bank raises lending rate by 0.15%, to be effective from Aug 14

However, investments in IBUs have been reduced after they were allowed to maintain a liquidity coverage ratio at their parent bank. Previously, IBUs were maintaining investments in treasury bills to comply with the prudential requirement of Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) maintenance.

The regulator has recently amended its norms to facilitate acquisition finance by IBUs of foreign banks.

Furthermore, IFSCA stated that as of March 31, the cumulative listing of all ESG (environmental, social, governance) labelled debt securities on the recognised stock exchanges in the IFSC had risen to $9.8 billion. Of this total, nearly $2 billion were added in FY23.

In the report, IFSCA also indicated that the Ministry of Company Affairs may develop the necessary legal framework for the issuance of share capital of IFSC companies in freely convertible foreign currency.

“The existing IFSC companies may convert their share capital from INR to USD by shareholders’ approval of the capital restructuring plan through a special resolution, followed by intimation to IFSCA and then filing the same with the Registrar of Companies, without going through the rigour of section 61 of CA-13,” the report detailed.

Currently, GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is the maiden IFSC in the country, with an aim to facilitate the inflow of offshore funds and investments.