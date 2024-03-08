Banks' lending rate hit 46-month high in Jan; for fresh deposits in Aug

Banks are charging more for their loans than at any time since early 2020.





The weighted average lending rates on outstanding rupee loans scheduled commercial banks was 9.83 per cent in January 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India data. The figure covers all loans with differing rates and yet to be paid back. It is the highest since March 2020 when it was 9.92 per cent, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (chart 1).

The weighted average lending rate by scheduled commercial banks on fresh loans increased to 9.45 per cent in January 2024 compared to 9.32 per cent in December 2023. This is close to the October 2023 peak of 9.5 per cent, the highest rate charged on fresh loans in recent months. Private sector banks’ average lending rate for fresh loans came in at 10.28 per cent in January 2024, compared to 10.2 per cent in the month before. Foreign banks charged 9.72 per cent. Public sector banks charged 8.63 per cent.