Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / BlackRock chases private credit deals across sectors in record India market

BlackRock chases private credit deals across sectors in record India market

India is a bright spot for private credit in Asia as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious growth targets and deregulation initiatives spur increased funding needs of local firms

Blackrock

(Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ameya Karve and Sharon Klyne

BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, is hunting for Indian direct lending opportunities in a broadening array of sectors from agriculture to hospitality as the nation’s booming private credit market lures more borrowers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


There are openings to lend to large enterprises with multiple subsidiaries as well as young entrepreneurs funding start-ups, said Celia Yan, BlackRock’s head of APAC private credit at a media briefing last week.

India is a bright spot for private credit in Asia as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious growth targets and deregulation initiatives spur increased funding needs of local firms. Private credit investments in India in the the first six months of 2024 soared to an all-time high of $6 billion, according to a recent report by EY.
 

The $1.7 trillion private credit market has ballooned globally since the global financial crisis and lenders including Blackstone Inc. expect it to continue to grow, even as some investors warn of headwinds because of slowing economies and elevated interest rates. Globally, BlackRock is racing to catch up to competitors in private credit and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink has highlighted the area as a “primary growth” driver for the firm. 

One advantage of India’s competitive private credit market is the ease with which lenders can exit transactions, as there’s a large number of financiers willing to take on refinancing risk, she said. 

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Also Read

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Blackrock, Microsoft join hands to raise $30 billion for AI investments

Temasek

Temasek nears deal to acquire a significant minority stake in VFS Global

Jio financial services

Jio Financial, BlackRock Advisors enter JV for investment advisory services

Sanlam

Sanlam eyes India wealth management after BlackRock, Jio join contest

Blackrock

BlackRock to initiate auction for Amazon aggregator once valued at $1 bn

Topics : BlackRock Credit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEVivo T3 Ultra ReviewVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon