Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Jio Financial, BlackRock Advisors enter JV for investment advisory services

Jio Financial, BlackRock Advisors enter JV for investment advisory services

The company will invest Rs 3 crore towards an initial subscription of 3,000,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, it said

Jio financial services

Jio Financials |

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio Financial Services on Sunday said it has formed a joint venture with BlackRock Advisors Singapore Pte Ltd to undertake investment advisory business.
Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited was incorporated on September 6 to carry on the primary business of investment advisory services, subject to regulatory approvals, Jio Financial Services said in a filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company will invest Rs 3 crore towards an initial subscription of 3,000,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, it said.
The Certificate of Incorporation was received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on September 7, 2024, it added.
 
Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged financial services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, had earlier announced a joint venture for asset management and wealth management with BlackRock.
Last month, Jio Finance Ltd, an NBFC arm of Jio Financial Services, said it is in the advanced stages of launching home loans, which have been rolled out in beta mode.
Besides, the company is going to roll out other products like loans against property and loans on securities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries to consider 1:1 bonus: A look at RIL's bonus history

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks To Watch Today, Aug 28: SBI Cards, Wipro, Vi, Jio Fin, Orient Tech

Jio financial services

Jio Financial ups stake in Jio Payments Bank to 82.17% for Rs 68 cr

Jio financial services

Jio Financial secures approval to raise foreign investment cap to 49%

Mukesh Ambani

JFSL to shape prosperous, inclusive financial future for India: Ambani

Topics : Jio Financial Services Reliance Jio Infocomm BlackRock Financial Advisor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon