Business correspondents to undergo digital audit and fresh training

Business correspondents in India, numbering more than 2.5 million, will have their work digitally audited, and will also get training and certification, according to sources.

This will be the first audit of its kind in almost two decades.

A working committee is likely to be formed to do the job, and will be headed by one of the managing directors of State Bank of India (SBI). It will have members from Yes Bank as well as the Business Correspondents Federation of India (BCFI).

