Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Business correspondents to undergo digital audit, new training models

Business correspondents to undergo digital audit, new training models

New audit envisages banks using digital technologies like video-based interviews, geo-tagging technology, and transaction-based controls, committee to be headed by top SBI official

Logistics firm Delhivery has alleged that its IPO-bound rival Ecom Express has misrepresented numbers related to the two companies’ business metrics in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). These numbers relate to metrics such as shipment volumes,
Premium

BCs have of late raised concerns about the viability of the BC channel with the ministry of finance. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first steps for rolling out a digital audit of the over 2.5 million business correspondents (BCs) along with their training and certification is in the works, sources said. This will be the first such audit in almost two decades. 
A working committee is likely to be formed to undertake the task, and headed by one of the managing directors of the State Bank of India (SBI) with members drawn from Yes Bank as well as the Business Correspondents Federation of India (BCFI).
The issue was discussed at a recent meeting held at the Department of Financial Services (DFS) with the
Topics : Reserve Bank of India financial services BFSI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon