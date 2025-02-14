Business correspondents to undergo digital audit, new training models

The first steps for rolling out a digital audit of the over 2.5 million business correspondents (BCs) along with their training and certification is in the works, sources said. This will be the first such audit in almost two decades.

A working committee is likely to be formed to undertake the task, and headed by one of the managing directors of the State Bank of India (SBI) with members drawn from Yes Bank as well as the Business Correspondents Federation of India (BCFI).

The issue was discussed at a recent meeting held at the Department of Financial Services (DFS) with the