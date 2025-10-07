Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 09:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Central, state co-op banks brought under ambit of RBI's Ombudsman scheme

Central, state co-op banks brought under ambit of RBI's Ombudsman scheme

All non-banking financial companies -- excluding housing finance companies, which are authorised to accept deposits or have a customer interface

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The Reserve Bank Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS) - launched in November 2021, provides customers of regulated entities (REs) a speedy, cost-effective and expeditious alternate grievance redress mechanism.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State co-operative banks and central co-operative banks will come under the ambit of the Reserve Bank Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2021, from November 1, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The RBI has issued a notification in this regard.

With this enhancement, the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme would cover all commercial banks, regional rural banks, state co-operative banks, central co-operative banks, scheduled primary (urban) co-operative banks, and non-scheduled primary (urban) co-operative banks with a deposit size of Rs 50 crore.

All non-banking financial companies -- excluding housing finance companies, which are authorised to accept deposits or have a customer interface, with an asset size of Rs 100 crore and above -- are covered under the scheme.

 

Credit information companies are also covered under the scheme.

The Reserve Bank Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS) - launched in November 2021, provides customers of regulated entities (REs) a speedy, cost-effective and expeditious alternate grievance redress mechanism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

life insurance, general insurance, Q1 FY26 profits, VNB margin, ULIP impact, LIC margin, SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, insurance profitability

General, health insurers post muted growth in September after GST revamp

Paypal

Cross-border payments to be PayPal's focus from India perspective

Adhaar, UIDAI

UIDAI to authorise Aadhaar face authentication for financial transactionspremium

UPI, digital payments

Explained: How digital payments are fuelling India's economic growth

NPCI

NPCI launches new tech subsidiary to boost payments innovation in India

Topics : RBI Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon