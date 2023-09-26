close
Sensex (-0.07%)
65980.14 -44.82
Nifty (0.03%)
19681.00 + 6.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5797.05 + 39.10
Nifty Midcap (0.04%)
40421.45 + 15.75
Nifty Bank (-0.20%)
44674.65 -91.45
Heatmap

Centre, RBI officials to finalise 2nd half borrowing plan today: Report

India plans to borrow about Rs 6.55 trillion in the second half of the current fiscal year that started April 1, according to government's budget estimates

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Officials of India's federal government and central bank are meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday to finalise the country's market borrowing plan for October to March, two sources told Reuters.
India plans to borrow about 6.55 trillion rupees ($78.73 billion) in the second half of the current fiscal year that started April 1, according to government's budget estimates.
However, India's market borrowing could be less than expected in Oct-March if small savings deposits are more than projected, economic affairs secretary told Reuters earlier this month.
($1 = 83.2010 Indian rupees)
 
(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Also Read

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Sebi removes penalties on cos unable to meet mandatory bond mkt borrowing

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's bond index inclusion set to test RBI's liquidity, FX management

P2M transactions to make 75% of all UPI transactions by 2025: Report

Poonawalla Fincorp gets RBI nod to issue co-branded credit card

I-T dept notifies 'Angel Tax' rules for valuing investments in startups

MTNL to seek shareholders' nod to raise Rs 3,126 cr through bond

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RBI Centre government borrowing Union Budget

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon