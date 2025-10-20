Monday, October 20, 2025 | 10:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Commercial banks may not need RBI approval for floating subsidiaries

Commercial banks may not need RBI approval for floating subsidiaries

Regulator to emphasise on non-duplication of businesses

bank loan, banks
premium

RBI may ease rules, letting banks set up subsidiaries without approval, while focusing on non-overlapping business segments to boost operational freedom. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For commercial banks to float subsidiaries, approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may not remain mandatory, according to highly placed sources. 
However, if the subsidiary is for insurance or asset management, the bank must take approval from the respective regulators. The central bank is  considering the matter.
 
The move, sources said,  is to make banks’ doing  business easier. The regulator has been streamlining regulations for the financial  sector to enhance ease of doing business, and this move is a step in that direction. 
