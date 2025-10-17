Corporate fundraising through bonds totals Rs 5.47 trillion in H1FY26

Indian companies raised over Rs 5.47 trillion through bonds in the domestic debt market during the first half of 2025-26 (H1FY26). Fundraising was robust in the first quarter (Q1), with Rs 3.44 trillion mobilised amid lower yields, but activity slowed in the second quarter (Q2), with Rs 2.03 trillion raised as yields hardened due to global and domestic factors.

With banks likely to enter the bond market after remaining largely absent in Q1 and Q2, and investor appetite staying strong for short- to medium-term maturities, the third quarter of FY26 is expected to witness a notable revival in the primary