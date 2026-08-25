Credit card monthly spends above ₹2 trillion for third straight month

Credit card spends topped ₹2 trillion for the third consecutive month in July, with average monthly spends in 2026 increasing to ₹2 trillion from ₹1.93 trillion in 2025, the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Credit card spends in July were ₹2.08 trillion, rising from ₹1.93 trillion in July 2025 and ₹2.01 trillion in June 2026. Credit card spends hit an all-time high of ₹2.18 trillion in March 2026.

Average monthly card spends in January-December 2025 stood at ₹1.93 trillion, which increased to ₹2 trillion in the January-July period of 2026.

The overall number of credit cards outstanding rose to 122.86 million in July from 121.6 million in June and 111.62 million in July 2025. Even as private and public sector banks saw healthy card additions during the year, foreign banks saw a drop in cards outstanding during the period.

“₹2 trillion credit card spends is likely to become the new normal. In the next couple of months, country will move into festive season and this spends trend is likely to sustain,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, director, CareEdge Ratings.

“If the spending momentum continues beyond that, it might become the new normal. Foreign banks are ceding their market share. Despite, private sector banks being early birds to the credit card segment, public sector has strengthened the pace and has been gradually acquiring market share,” Bhalerao said.

Even as the number of credit cards outstanding of foreign banks declined in the industry during the January-July period of FY26, card spending continued to rise. Foreign banks' credit cards outstanding dropped by 0.12 million to 4.24 million in July. However, credit card spending rose to ₹0.09 trillion in the month.

According to analysts, foreign banks’ market share remained under pressure as they continued to prioritise premium customer segments and portfolio quality. Analysts at CareEdge said foreign banks continued to have one of the highest spending intensities on account of their focus on premium customer segments, alongside a contracting card base where higher-income customers typically exhibit stronger spending behaviour.

Meanwhile, private sector banks added 3.9 million cards in the January-July period to 86.91 million, while public sector banks added 1.55 million to 29.40 million.

On spends, private sector banks recorded spending of ₹1.50 trillion. Of this, HDFC Bank, the country’s biggest credit card issuer, posted an 11.93 per cent year-on-year increase in spending to ₹60,217.54 crore. In contrast, ICICI Bank’s card spends fell 5.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹34,025.27 crore, while Axis Bank recorded a modest 4.6 per cent increase to ₹23,824.7 crore.

On the other hand, state-owned banks’ spending stood at ₹0.46 trillion, with the largest public sector bank issuer, SBI Card, reporting a 21.6 per cent year-on-year jump to ₹39,591.76 crore.

Among the leading card issuers, HDFC Bank added 230,067 cards during the month, taking its total base to 26.97 million. SBI Card added 183,076 cards to reach 22.76 million, while ICICI Bank added 170,156 cards to take its base to 19.69 million. Axis Bank added 70,091 cards, taking its outstanding card base to 16.26 million.