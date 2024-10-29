Credit cards get a festive boost; spends increase 25% in September

Credit card spends in September registered an impressive growth of 25 per cent year-on-year, the highest in six months, even as many banks recorded higher slippages during the July-September quarter.
This marks the first time spend growth has exceeded 20 per cent since February 2024.
According to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), September spends reached Rs 1.76 trillion, compared to Rs 1.42 trillion in the same period a year ago. Credit card spends in August 2024 were Rs 1.68 trillion.
Experts attributed the healthy growth to festive demand and the base effect.
“The growth in credit card spending is driven by a lower base in the previous year and the festive season. Additionally, there has been an increase in promotional schemes like EMIs during the festive season. Going forward, October is also likely to see a rise in spending due to the festive season and associated promotional activities,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, head of BFSI Research, CareEdge Ratings.
“The growth appears healthy at this time. The festive season started early, and thus the month benefitted from a pick-up in spends during the second half. We estimate industry spends to grow in the high-teens for the fiscal, and the trend in coming months will be crucial to assess the overall trajectory,” said Nitin Aggarwal, research analyst, Motilal Oswal Research.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recently said that the festival season demand presents mixed signals regarding India’s economic growth. However, the positives significantly outweigh the negatives, and the Indian economy is performing reasonably well. Das noted that several high-speed indicators were showing robust growth, indicating solid economic performance.
Some private banks reported a rise in stress in credit cards and microfinance during the July-September period.
“On the credit card front, as we had guided in the last call, there are certain segments where we see signs of early stress and indebtedness. We have taken actions, including adjustments in the number of cards we acquire and measures concerning the portfolio of cards already on our books,” said Arjun Chowdhury, group executive (affluent banking, NRI, cards/payments, and retail lending), Axis Bank, during the post-earnings call.
The largest credit card issuer, HDFC Bank, saw a 35 per cent increase in spending to Rs 52,226.59 crore, up from Rs 38,661.8 crore in September 2023.
SBI Cards’ transactions rose by 11 per cent to Rs 27,714.7 crore, ICICI Bank’s card spends saw a 24 per cent rise to Rs 31,457 crore, and Axis Bank saw a 15.1 per cent increase to Rs 18,721.9 crore.
While spends picked up in September, growth in the number of cards continues to slow down.
The number of outstanding credit cards in September rose by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to 106.11 million, compared to 93 million in September 2023. The largest credit card issuer, HDFC Bank, had 22.4 million cards in circulation, followed by SBI Cards with 19.5 million, ICICI Bank with 17.56 million, and Axis Bank with 14.79 million cards.
The growth in cards in circulation has gradually declined from nearly 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth in January 2024 to 14 per cent Y-o-Y in September 2024.