Cashfree Payments gains regulatory approval to operate as a PPI provider

Fintech firm Cashfree Payments on Tuesday received regulatory approval to operate as a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) provider, bringing the total number of payment licences under its belt to three.
The Bengaluru-based company has now received Payment Aggregator (PA), Payment Aggregator-Cross Border (PA-CB), and PPI licences from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Cashfree Payments joins a growing list of PPI providers. At present, the banking regulator has issued these licences to 46 entities.
“The PPI licence opens up a new field of opportunity for innovation in the payments landscape. It will help us build offerings that let internet businesses retain and grow their user base,” said the company.
In December last year, the company was authorised to operate as a payment aggregator, enabling it to onboard new merchants after a nearly one-year regulatory ban.
In July, the company received approval to operate as a PA-CB nearly a year after the banking regulator issued a circular on the regulation of such entities.
More From This Section
It is one of the first non-banks to receive the PA-CB licence. The company claims to serve over 600,000 businesses and processes more than $80 billion in transactions annually.
Cashfree Payments is backed by Silicon Valley investor Y Combinator, Apis Partners, and State Bank of India (SBI), and was incubated by PayPal.
PPIs are instruments that facilitate the purchase of goods and services, conduct of financial services, and enable remittance facilities, among others, against the value of money stored within them, according to RBI.
This month, Piramal Payment Services, a subsidiary of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, also secured approval from RBI to operate its prepaid payment instrument service named ‘Piramal Pay’.