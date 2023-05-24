close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Day 2 of Rs 2,000 note exchange has banks running out of cash for exchange

Some banks had to temporarily halt exchanges of Rs 2,000 currency notes as they waited for supply of currency notes to be replenished

BS Web Team New Delhi
A man holds Rs 2,000 currency notes at a bank in Kanpur, Tuesday. Photo: PTI

A man holds Rs 2,000 currency notes at a bank in Kanpur, Tuesday. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) announcement on May 19, the Rs 2,000 currency notes are being withdrawn from circulation. As per the announcement, citizens have been asked to either deposit their notes into their bank accounts or exchange, up to Rs 20,000 at a time, them for smaller denominations.
On Wednesday, day two of the exchange, banks had to halt the exchange due to running out of cash. According to media reports, customers had to wait for the cash to be replenished.

On day one, many media reports stated that people were asked to show valid identity cards for exchange, despite the RBI not mandating this and that banks tried to push people to deposit instead of exchange due to lower cash retention limits.
 
Canara Bank Chief General Manager (CGM) Bhavendra Kumar said to PTI, "We are maintaining a continuous supply of Rs 500, 200 and 100 denominations notes at all our all branches across Delhi circle to ensure a smooth exchange process of Rs 2,000 rupee notes". 

The RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday stated that the RBI was closely monitoring banks for the entire exchange process and were confident that they should complete the process by the deadline without any major disruptions. Das also stated that there were no crowds at banks on Tuesday.
 
The high denomination notes of Rs 2,000 were initially printed during demonetisation in 2016 for the quick replenishment of currencies whose legal tender was withdrawn. RBI Governor claims that the currency is not being used for exchange and can cause collateral issues. Unlike the demonitisation in November 2016, the currency still carries legal tender, therefore can be continued to be used for the purchase and the window to exchange the notes (around four months) is much longer than that in 2016. Moreover, at that time when old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 rupee notes were banned overnight, the currency notes made up 86 per cent of the currency in circulation, whereas the Rs 2,000 currency notes made up 10.8 per cent of total currency in circulation, reported PTI.

Also Read

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

CBDC versus the rest: Can RBI's digital currency replace physical cash?

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

e-Rupee: RBI creates Rs 1.71 crore of digital currency for retail pilot

Forex reserves at a three-month high; $11 billion added in a week

Forex reserves at comfortable position to meet requirements: Piyush Goyal

War on inflation not over, we have to remain alert: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 to have favourable impact on deposits, says SBI

Indian banks in good shape, but early to call it too good: N S Vishwanathan

Topics : Shaktikanta Das Reserve Bank RBI currency notes rs 2000 Rs 2000 note BS Web Reports

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Assess your affordability before purchasing amid housing market buoyancy

affordable Housing, budget homes, real estate, residential property
4 min read

Forex reserves at comfortable position to meet requirements: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal
3 min read

War on inflation not over, we have to remain alert: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das
2 min read

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

A man shows new currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 outside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on Friday.This is the first time that Rs 200 banknotes were introduced in India. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 to have favourable impact on deposits, says SBI

Rupee, economy, inr, India
3 min read

Most Popular

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

A man shows new currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 outside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on Friday.This is the first time that Rs 200 banknotes were introduced in India. Photo: PTI
3 min read

War on inflation not over, we have to remain alert: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das
2 min read
Premium

Assess your affordability before purchasing amid housing market buoyancy

affordable Housing, budget homes, real estate, residential property
4 min read

Forex reserves at comfortable position to meet requirements: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon