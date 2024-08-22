Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / Despite operational risks, data shows digital payments cruising ahead

Despite operational risks, data shows digital payments cruising ahead

In this context, Business Standard takes a look at how digital payments in India have evolved over the years.

digital payment

Subrata Panda
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Recently, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Deputy Governor Swaminathan J highlighted that while widespread adoption of digital payments had facilitated rapid, low-cost transactions and easy withdrawals through banking and mobile apps, it had also heightened risks to operational stability, requiring continuous investments in IT systems and technology to handle peak loads effectively. The RBI also underscored that the 24/7 availability of online and mobile banking can increase vulnerabilities, potentially accelerating bank runs and liquidity crises during periods of stress. In this context, Business Standard takes a look at how digital payments in India have evolved over the years. 

Also Read

Shehbaz Sharif

Decoded: Buna-Raast connectivity project between Pakistan-Arab world

PremiumMurali Brahmadesam, head of engineering and chief technology officer (CTO), Razorpay

We have seen over 30% improvement using CoPilot: Razorpay's Brahmadesam

digital payment

Widespread adoption of digital payments raises operational risks: RBI DG

Jio financial services

Go cashless in Paris: JioFinance app forays into international segment

crypto

No evidence of systems being compromised: Cryptocurrency platform WazirX

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Digital Payments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon