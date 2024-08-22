Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / RBI alters rules to allow e-mandate for auto-replenishment of FASTag, NCMC

RBI alters rules to allow e-mandate for auto-replenishment of FASTag, NCMC

The current e-mandate framework requires a pre-debit notification at least a 24-hours before the actual debit from the customer's account

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

"It has been decided to include auto-replenishment of FASTag and NCMC, as and when the balance falls below a threshold set by the customer, under the e-mandate framework," the RBI said in a circular. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank on Thursday modified its e-mandate framework and allowed auto-replenishment of FASTag and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).
The current e-mandate framework requires a pre-debit notification at least a 24-hours before the actual debit from the customer's account.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In June, the RBI announced that auto-replenishment of balances in FASTag and NCMC, which are recurring in nature but without any fixed periodicity, would be facilitated under the e-mandate framework.
"It has been decided to include auto-replenishment of FASTag and NCMC, as and when the balance falls below a threshold set by the customer, under the e-mandate framework," the RBI said in a circular.
Payments for auto-replenishment, since they are recurring in nature but without any fixed periodicity, will be exempt from the requirement of pre-debit notification, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Sitharaman urges RBI to intervene to clear dues of RRBs from state govts

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's MPC to get new external members as current terms expire in October

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

Adopt supportive, empathetic approach towards MSMEs: RBI dy guv to lenders

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

A chance to win Rs 10 lakh prize: RBI launches quiz for college students

waminathan J, DG RBI, Deputy Governor

MSMEs' access to formal bank financing hurt due to asset shortage: RBI DG

Topics : FASTag RBI Highways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon