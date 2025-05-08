Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / DFS tells public sector banks to speed up CIRP filings, cut delays at NCLT

DFS tells public sector banks to speed up CIRP filings, cut delays at NCLT

The Department of Financial Services has urged public sector banks to reduce procedural delays in insolvency filings and improve resolution timelines under the IBC

banks

Banks were specifically instructed to regularly review their top twenty non-performing accounts and monitor cases where resolution plans have been pending

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has called on public sector banks (PSBs) to minimise procedural delays, particularly in filing applications under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), in an effort to accelerate the resolution of stressed assets under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
 
At a high-level review meeting, DFS Secretary M. Nagaraju emphasised the need for banks to expedite the admission of cases at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), avoid unnecessary adjournments, and ensure that other recovery channels are actively pursued in parallel with the IBC route.
 
The meeting, attended by senior officials from DFS, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), and top PSB executives, focused on improving the efficiency of the insolvency resolution process and eliminating bottlenecks that delay asset recoveries.
 
 
Banks were specifically instructed to regularly review their top twenty non-performing accounts and monitor cases where resolution plans have been pending with the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for more than three months. DFS also stressed the importance of promptly vacating stay orders to prevent further delays in the resolution process.
 
According to a finance ministry statement, a detailed review of cases pending for admission at the NCLT was undertaken. Banks were advised to adopt a more proactive approach in filing and following up on CIRP applications. Legal teams at banks were directed to strongly contest any attempts to stall proceedings on frivolous grounds.

More From This Section

Dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Rupee erases 2025 gains as tensions with Pakistan trigger sell-off

BANKS, NBFC

A, BBB-rated NBFCs face sharper slowdown amid asset quality stress

Dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Porter raises $200 mn in Series F round led by Kedaara and Wellington

Rupee, rupee vs dollar, dollar

Indian Rupee logs worst session since Feb 2023; ends 1.03% lower at 85.72/$

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Currency paradox: Rupee's gain aids macro outlook; risks India Inc earnings

Topics : DFS GST NCLT public sector bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon